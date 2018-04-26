Sade Okoya celebrates 41st birthday with glamorous photos — Nigeria Today

Sade Okoya celebrates 41st birthday with glamorous photos





Sade Okoya celebrates her 41st birthday in a lowkey but adorable way.

The beautiful socialite and wife of the Aare of Lagos, Chief Rasaq Okoya, who had a flamboyant 40th birthday, decided to keep her 41st just between herself and family.

She also shared lovely pictures to mark the special day.





In an interview with City People, Sade Okoya revealed a bit of what her life is like away from the perspective of people.

”Perhaps, many don’t know that despite being fashionable, I am a Laywoman when I get to the factory. When I go out, people see me as a celebrity. They need to see me when I am at the factory. You know, sometimes in life, we don’t get to choose what we want to be. Though, I am not complaining. I love what I am doing and that alone is fulfilling for me. Some people will ask me, why do you manufacture? Why don’t you do other things that are less stressful? But I tell them, I love what I am doing and it makes my husband happy. This is me and it’s my priority”, she said.

Photo credit @delemomoduovation

