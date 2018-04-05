Safety Helmet : FRSC Arrests 600 Motorcyclists In Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Safety Helmet : FRSC Arrests 600 Motorcyclists In Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC ) in Bauchi state, said it arrested over 600 motorcyclists towards the end of 2017 for non compliance with the use of safety helmet. The Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Paul Guar, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi. “Aside other […]

The post Safety Helmet : FRSC Arrests 600 Motorcyclists In Bauchi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

