Sagay reveals his salary as presidential committee chairman — Nigeria Today

Sagay reveals his salary as presidential committee chairman

Professor Itse Sagay, says he earns N200,000 per month as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, while the four other members of the committee earn N160,000 per month. Sagay made the disclosure in a chat with Punch newspaper. The Law Professor, however, insisted that Nigerian lawmakers were earning far above the N13.5m […]

