SAINTLY: Facebook Friend Donates House To Bereaved Family — Nigeria Today

SAINTLY: Facebook Friend Donates House To Bereaved Family
A banker Mr. Nnamdi Ikeagu has donated a four-bedroom bungalow to an indigent family after reading a Facebook post by a friend about his childhood friend. Dr. Obinna Oke posted about his friend Joshua, who was born in 1986, and died in 2009, Joshua died at a tender age of 23, leaving a severely poor, […]
The post SAINTLY: Facebook Friend Donates House To Bereaved Family appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
