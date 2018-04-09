 Salah Bags PFA Player Of The Month For March — Nigeria Today
Salah Bags PFA Player Of The Month For March

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

For the fourth time this season, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Month for March. The Egyptian player, 25, won 80 percent of the online poll. Salah scored six goals in four games during the month, including four incredible goals against Watford. To clinch the prize, Salah beat Tottenham Hotspur […]

