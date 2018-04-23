 Salah emerges English FIFA Player of the year — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Salah emerges English FIFA Player of the year

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian to receive the award. Salah was rewarded for his performances which have yielded 41 goals in all competitions since joining from AS Roma last year. He has helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and secured a likely top-four finish in the English Premier League.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.