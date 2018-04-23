Salah emerges English FIFA Player of the year — Nigeria Today

Salah emerges English FIFA Player of the year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named Player of the Year by England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian to receive the award. Salah was rewarded for his performances which have yielded 41 goals in all competitions since joining from AS Roma last year. He has helped Liverpool reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and secured a likely top-four finish in the English Premier League.

