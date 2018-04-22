 Salah equals Luis Suarez’s club record — Nigeria Today
Salah equals Luis Suarez’s club record

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Egypt and Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah, yesterday notched up his 31st of the season to equal Luis Suarez’s club record for goals in a season, as the Reds were held to 2-2 by West Bromwich Albion.

Salomon Rondon completed a remarkable comeback from two goals down against Liverpool, although the 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns will probably only delay their relegation.

Liverpool appeared to have half an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against AS Roma, but still established a comfortable lead through Danny Ings and Mo Salah.

