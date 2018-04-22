Salah equals Luis Suarez’s club record — Nigeria Today

Salah equals Luis Suarez’s club record

Egypt and Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah, yesterday notched up his 31st of the season to equal Luis Suarez’s club record for goals in a season, as the Reds were held to 2-2 by West Bromwich Albion.

Salomon Rondon completed a remarkable comeback from two goals down against Liverpool, although the 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns will probably only delay their relegation.

Liverpool appeared to have half an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against AS Roma, but still established a comfortable lead through Danny Ings and Mo Salah.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

