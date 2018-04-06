Sale, management of public assets: We’ll not compromise on transparency -BPE boss — Nigeria Today

Sale, management of public assets: We’ll not compromise on transparency -BPE boss

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh has reiterated the resolve of the Bureau not to compromise on transparency and integrity in the sale and management of public assets in the country. This is contained in a press release signed by Amina Tukur Othman, Head, Public Communications Speaking at the joint kick-off meeting of the transaction advisers for the privatisation of Afam Power Generation Plant and Yola Power Distribution Company in Abuja on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the Director General also said the Bureau had raised the bar for privatisation transactions.

