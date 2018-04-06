Sales assistant bags 2 months jail term for theft, escaping from police custody — Nigeria Today

Sales assistant bags 2 months jail term for theft, escaping from police custody

A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old sales assistant, Auwal Ibrahim, to two months imprisonment for theft and escaping from police custody. The Magistrate, Yetunde Onabanjo, sentenced the convict without option of fine. Onabanjo, who said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others, advised the convict to […]

The post Sales assistant bags 2 months jail term for theft, escaping from police custody appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

