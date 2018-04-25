Salesforce Among 12 New Members to Join Blockchain Research Institute — Nigeria Today

Salesforce Among 12 New Members to Join Blockchain Research Institute

Canadian government-backed Blockchain Research Institute announced the addition of 12 new members today, including cloud computing company Salesforce.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

