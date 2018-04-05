Jodhpur court unable to prove direct link between Saif, Tabu, Sonali, Neelam and blackbuck killings - India Today — Nigeria Today

Jodhpur court unable to prove direct link between Saif, Tabu, Sonali, Neelam and blackbuck killings – India Today
|
India Today
|
Jodhpur court unable to prove direct link between Saif, Tabu, Sonali, Neelam and blackbuck killings
India Today
Sonali, Neelam and Tabu were sitting in the back of the van when the incident took place. Witnesses said Saif handed the gun to Salman Khan. Eyewitnesses had followed Slaman Khan's vehicle on that night. loading. HIGHLIGHTS. Sonali, Neelam and Tabu …
On Salman Khan: A portrait of the artist as a 'bad boy'
4 films, 2 shows and multiple brands in flux as Salman faces 5 yrs in jail
Blackbuck hunting case: Saif wished Salman Khan luck before leaving courtroom
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!