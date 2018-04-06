 Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes - The Star Online — Nigeria Today
Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes – The Star Online

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment


Salman Khan jailed five years for killing rare antelopes
Jodhpur: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was sentenced to five years prison by an Indian court for killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago. Khan, who denied poaching the rare antelopes known as blackbucks in 1998, can still appeal his
