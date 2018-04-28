 Sam Allardyce hopes to turn Everton supporters' hate into 'love' at Goodison - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sam Allardyce hopes to turn Everton supporters’ hate into ‘love’ at Goodison – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN.co.uk

Sam Allardyce hopes to turn Everton supporters' hate into 'love' at Goodison
ESPN.co.uk
Everton boss Sam Allardyce said there is nothing more he can do to win over the club's fans after his side's 2-0 victory at Huddersfield. Allardyce was not the most popular appointment at Goodison Park when he replaced Ronald Koeman in November and has
'I can't do any more' – Allardyce irked by Everton terrace tauntsGoal.com
Huddersfield 0 Everton 2: Terriers back in relegation battle as Tosun and Gueye netDaily Star
Sam Allardyce: Everton boss still hopes to win fans overBBC Sport
SkySports –The Guardian –Liverpool Echo
all 144 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.