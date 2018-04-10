Sam Johnstone Considering Quitting Manchester Permanently — Nigeria Today

Sam Johnstone Considering Quitting Manchester Permanently

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has admitted that he cannot “wait around forever” to be given an opportunity at Manchester United.

Sam Johnstone has spent the last 15 years of his career at Manchester United but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Johnstone has instead gone on to represent six different clubs out on loan.

The 25-year-old has made 41 outings in the Championship for Aston Villa this season, and the stopper has acknowledged that he may have to take his chances elsewhere.

Johnstone told The Guardian: “If you leave, then the one downside is that you haven’t done that despite being there since you were 10.

“I’d have liked to have done it, but you’ve got the world’s best goalkeeper, David de Gea, at the club and you can’t wait around forever.”

“I enjoy seeing fans say that because I enjoy being here,” he says. “Basically I’ve gone from one end of the spectrum to the other.

That’s something I’m proud of, to have turned their opinions of me, and I think the goalkeeping coach [Gary Walsh] has probably seen a change in me. You just need those games to get your confidence.”

The post Sam Johnstone Considering Quitting Manchester Permanently appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

