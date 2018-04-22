Same Sex Marriage: CAN tells Buhari how to handle Theresa May's advice - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Same Sex Marriage: CAN tells Buhari how to handle Theresa May’s advice – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Same Sex Marriage: CAN tells Buhari how to handle Theresa May's advice
Daily Post Nigeria
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to discard the counsel of British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on same sex marriage. DAILY POST recalls that May, while speaking at the first joint forum …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!