Same-Sex Marriage: CAN Urges Buhari To Disregard Theresa May’s Counsel — Nigeria Today

Same-Sex Marriage: CAN Urges Buhari To Disregard Theresa May’s Counsel
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to disregard the counsel of British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on same sex marriage. The advice is contained in a statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the CAN President, Dr. Olasupo Ayokunle, in […]
appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
