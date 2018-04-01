 Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Samsung is adding a brand new feature it its Always-On Display in the form of GIF support. Users can choose between pre-loaded or custom GIFs found in their gallery.

The post Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.