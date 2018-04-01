Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users — Nigeria Today

Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users
Samsung is adding a brand new feature it its Always-On Display in the form of GIF support. Users can choose between pre-loaded or custom GIFs found in their gallery.
