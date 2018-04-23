Samsung could offer AR Emoji chatting as an alternative to video — Nigeria Today

Samsung could offer AR Emoji chatting as an alternative to video

A newly awarded Samsung patent shows a new system for video chatting that could seriously save on your data. The system basically involves the use of the company’s new AR Emoji, which could be used in place of transmitting video.

