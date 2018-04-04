Samsung goes on a gaming Odyssey with new Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics — Nigeria Today

Samsung goes on a gaming Odyssey with new Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics

Samsung introduced the upcoming Notebook Odyssey Z packing the latest Intel Core i7 CPU for laptops and Nvidia’s GTX 1060 graphics. It’s available in Korea and China now, followed by North America later this year.

