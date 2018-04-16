Samsung now offers a Chromebook Pro with a backlit keyboard for cave dwellers — Nigeria Today

Samsung now offers a Chromebook Pro with a backlit keyboard for cave dwellers

Samsung introduced the Chromebook Pro in May 2017. Nearly one year later, the company now offers nearly the same model but with a backlit keyboard and a reduced Bluetooth component to save costs. Everything else is the same.

The post Samsung now offers a Chromebook Pro with a backlit keyboard for cave dwellers appeared first on Digital Trends.

