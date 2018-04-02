Samuel Umtiti Admits He Has 'Low' Buyout Clause As He Confirms Man Utd Interest - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today

Samuel Umtiti Admits He Has ‘Low’ Buyout Clause As He Confirms Man Utd Interest – Sports Illustrated
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Samuel Umtiti Admits He Has 'Low' Buyout Clause As He Confirms Man Utd Interest
Sports Illustrated
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has confirmed that Manchester United are chasing his signature, one of several clubs he claims are interested in him. He also revealed that is yet to start discussing a new contract at Camp Nou to raise his 'low' buyout …
Man Utd target Samuel Umtiti speaks out on transfer rumours and issues Barcelona warning
Manchester United aren't the only club targeting Barcelona star this summer
Gossip: Umtiti claims Man United not only suitors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!