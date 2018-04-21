SANDF health officials hit the ground running in North West - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

SANDF health officials hit the ground running in North West – Eyewitness News
|
News24
|
SANDF health officials hit the ground running in North West
Eyewitness News
It's unclear how long the SANDF is expected to remain there but one soldier said they won't leave until the situation is stable. Outside the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital where SANDF health service staff have been deployed to assist. Picture: Masechaba …
SANDF to assist in North West medical crisis
Military medical practitioners arrive in North West
