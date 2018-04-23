 Sani-Bello accuses Governor El-Rufai of sidelining the people — Nigeria Today
Sani-Bello accuses Governor El-Rufai of sidelining the people

Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello, a leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, says Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai’s blunders is making it easier for the PDP to return to power 2019. Sani-Bello said in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the APC-administration in the state had sidelined the people and failed in giving them hope.

