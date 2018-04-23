Sani-Bello accuses Governor El-Rufai of sidelining the people — Nigeria Today

Sani-Bello accuses Governor El-Rufai of sidelining the people

Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello, a leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, says Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai’s blunders is making it easier for the PDP to return to power 2019. Sani-Bello said in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the APC-administration in the state had sidelined the people and failed in giving them hope.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

