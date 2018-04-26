Santi Cazorla Back In Training At Arsenal After 18-month Injury Ordeal — Nigeria Today

Santi Cazorla Back In Training At Arsenal After 18-month Injury Ordeal

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has trained with the club for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury that has kept him out since October 2016.

Santi Cazorla was put through his paces by head of performance, Shad Forsythe, ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old’s progress will be welcome news for Arsene Wenger who recently admitted the midfielder’s fitness would be the deciding factor in Arsenal’s decision whether to offer him a new deal.

Cazorla’s last appearance for Arsenal came in October 2016 when Wenger’s charges beat Ludogorets Razgrad 6-0 in a Champions League group stage match.

Cazorla has been recovering in Spain and has had 10 operations to heel his injury. At one stage it was feared his foot would have to be amputated due to an infection.

