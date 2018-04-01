Saraki, Ahmed,Olofa, Others Honoured At National Moonlight’s Fourth Anniversary — Nigeria Today

Saraki, Ahmed,Olofa, Others Honoured At National Moonlight’s Fourth Anniversary
Twenty- five eminent personalities and corporate organisations within and outside Kwara state that excelled and touched lives at various capacity were honoured for their contributions to the society at the fourth year’s anniversary and award night of National Moonlight Newspaper. The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state […]
The post Saraki, Ahmed,Olofa, Others Honoured At National Moonlight’s Fourth Anniversary appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!