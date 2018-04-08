Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser ​ — Nigeria Today

Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appointed Senator Abubakar Danladi Abubakar as his Special Adviser on Special Duties. This was contained in a statement made available to DAILY POST by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity),Yusuph Olaniyonu The statement reads “President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has approved the appointment of Sen. […]
Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser
