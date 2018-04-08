Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser ​ — Nigeria Today

Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser ​

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appointed Senator Abubakar Danladi Abubakar as his Special Adviser on Special Duties. This was contained in a statement made available to DAILY POST by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity),Yusuph Olaniyonu The statement reads “President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has approved the appointment of Sen. […]

Saraki appoints Senator Abubakar Danladi as special adviser ​

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

