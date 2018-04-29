Saraki contradicts Buhari, says Nigerian youths have no equals — Nigeria Today

Saraki contradicts Buhari, says Nigerian youths have no equals
President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has declared that, the Nigerian youths have capacities to compete favourably amongst their peers and match any young people in the world. To enhance the potentiality of Nigerian youths, Saraki said Nigerian leaders must do everything humanly possible to give the youths the opportunity to showcase themselves. […]
