Saraki disbands Buhari Support Group in Senate — Nigeria Today

Saraki disbands Buhari Support Group in Senate

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday ordered the immediate disbandment of a group, Parliamentary Support Group, in the Senate. His directive was met with no resistance from members of the pro-Buhari group. The group was formed in March by pro-Buhari Senators, after a face-off with their colleagues on the amendment to the electoral act. […]

Saraki disbands Buhari Support Group in Senate

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

