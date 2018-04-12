Saraki disbands Buhari Support Group in Senate — Nigeria Today

Saraki disbands Buhari Support Group in Senate
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday ordered the immediate disbandment of a group, Parliamentary Support Group, in the Senate. His directive was met with no resistance from members of the pro-Buhari group. The group was formed in March by pro-Buhari Senators, after a face-off with their colleagues on the amendment to the electoral act. […]
