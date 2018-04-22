 Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders
The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Sunday disbursed N10.4 million to 52 women leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara. Saraki. Each of the 52 women leaders who were from the Kwara Central Senatorial District went home with a cash
