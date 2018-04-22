Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders – Vanguard
Vanguard
Saraki disburses N10.4m to APC women leaders
Vanguard
The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Sunday disbursed N10.4 million to 52 women leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kwara. Saraki. Each of the 52 women leaders who were from the Kwara Central Senatorial District went home with a cash …
