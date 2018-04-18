 Saraki finally responds to Omo-Agege attack on the senate — Nigeria Today
Saraki finally responds to Omo-Agege attack on the senate

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta central, on Wednesday led some unidentified persons into the red chamber to cart away with the mace of the senate.

The Senate [resident, Bukola Saraki has finally responded. Read below:

“I am delighted that the Senate stood up to them by disregarding their unreasonable and shameful action and went on with the day’s proceedings as slated in the Order Paper.

“My commendation goes to my deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, other members of the leadership, my colleagues, the leadership and members of the House of Representives for standing in defence of democracy, parliamentary sanctity and constitutionalism.

“With the way the Senate has defied those seeking to undermine it, we have sent out a strong signal that we are always ready to defend our constitutional mandate and nothing will deter us from this.

“I associate myself with the comments of the Deputy Senate President that we are ready to get to the roots of this assault on democracy and ensure that those who are responsible, no matter how remote, will be brought to justice.”

