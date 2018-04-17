 Saraki pays Kwara monarchs' 20 months salary arrears - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Saraki pays Kwara monarchs’ 20 months salary arrears – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


Saraki pays Kwara monarchs' 20 months salary arrears
By Demola Akinyemi. FOLLOWING dwindling federal allocations to local governments, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has cleared the 20 months salary arrears owed some traditional chiefs in Kwara Central senatorial district. Saraki. The affected
