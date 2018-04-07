Saraki: Senators Angry Over Buhari's Approval Of $1bn For Security Equipment - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Saraki: Senators Angry Over Buhari’s Approval Of $1bn For Security Equipment – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Saraki: Senators Angry Over Buhari's Approval Of $1bn For Security Equipment
SaharaReporters.com
Senate President Bukola Saraki weighed in on the raging controversy over approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of weapons to fight Boko Haram insurgency and other security …
Senator Saraki calls for collaborative budget process
Offa Attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki
Saraki blows hot over Kwara bank robbery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!