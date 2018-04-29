Saraki to Nigerian youths: "Most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity" — Nigeria Today

Saraki to Nigerian youths: “Most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity”

The senate president, Bukola Saraki says Nigerian youths will shine if given the opportunity.

He was speaking on Sunday when he visited the Kwara state orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) where he assured the youths that they will do everything to ensure their future is bright.

“We have the responsibility to improve your condition and I have gone around and seen things for myself and identified the areas where we need to intervene such as the kitchen, hostels etc,” he said.

“Times are hard but we have a great country that has potentials. You have capacities to match any young people in the world and we must give you that opportunity.

“Most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright.”

Saraki added that the death of the corp member — Hilda Ichechukwu — is a sad incident that must not be allowed to happen again.

He said: “Coming here always bring good memories because as governor of the state I had occasions to be here and I had cultivated a special relationship with this camp.

“Thus when I heard of the unfortunate incident I felt bad and decided to come and condole with you. We must take up the responsibility of doing more to ensure this type of thing doesn’t happen again and that every NYSC is of good memories for each of you.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

