Saraki Visits NYSC Corps Members in Kwara — Nigeria Today

Saraki Visits NYSC Corps Members in Kwara

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today, paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Yikpata Camp in Kwara State to condole with them over the loss of Miss Hilda Amadi, an NYSC Corper who passed away earlier last week.

In a series of tweets on his personal handle @BukolaSaraki, the Senate President stated that after interacting with the young men and women at the camp, he was “encouraged by the energy of our youths and filled with hope for the future.”

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Saraki Visits NYSC Corps Members in Kwara appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

