Sarkodie Is On An Energy Vibe With 'Ye Ba Pa Wo' — Nigeria Today

Sarkodie Is On An Energy Vibe With ‘Ye Ba Pa Wo’

It’s Sarkcess music baby!

Sarkodie, Ghana’s arguable biggest export, has dropped a new tune titled Ye Ba Pa Wo. The single has the Sarkodie groovy feel and his signature bars.

This track was produced by MOG Beatz.

Get in here to enjoy the energy

