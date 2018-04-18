SARS Official Harrass Dr. SID, Mistake Him For 'Yahoo Boy' | WATCH - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

SARS Official Harrass Dr. SID, Mistake Him For ‘Yahoo Boy’ | WATCH – Information Nigeria
SARS Official Harrass Dr. SID, Mistake Him For 'Yahoo Boy' | WATCH
The Open and Close crooner was today harassed by some SARS officials who seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, according to reports. It took the intervention of his label mate, Reekado Banks and comedian Basketmouth, to prevent the …
