Saudi Arabia Granted 664 Patents in 2017; Double of All Arab Countries Combined — Nigeria Today

Saudi Arabia Granted 664 Patents in 2017; Double of All Arab Countries Combined
Saudi Arabia has ranked 23rd among 92 countries in terms of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2017. The vast majority of these patented inventions are scientific. According to StatNano, which publishes at the beginning of each year a report on the status of nanoscience, technology and innovation […]
The post Saudi Arabia Granted 664 Patents in 2017; Double of All Arab Countries Combined appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!