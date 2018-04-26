 Saudi Arabia to get first 4DX movie theaters in the region - Al-Arabiya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia to get first 4DX movie theaters in the region – Al-Arabiya

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabia to get first 4DX movie theaters in the region
Al-Arabiya
Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Awwad Alawwad formally opens the first Saudi Cinema hall in 35 years in Riyadh. (AP). Al Arabiya English, Dubai Thursday, 26 April 2018. Text size A A A. South Korea-based CJ 4DPLEX has signed a new partnership
CJ 4DPLEX Announces New Deal with Silverbird Cinemas to Bring First 4DX Theatre to NigeriaDCinemaToday (press release)
4DX Expands Middle East Reach with Three Cinemacity Locations to Open in Saudi ArabiaMarkets Insider

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.