Saudi Arabia's First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn - TIME — Nigeria Today

Saudi Arabia’s First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn – TIME
|
TIME
|
Saudi Arabia's First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn
TIME
(RIYADH, Saudi Arabia) — The lights dimmed and the crowd of men and women erupted into applause and hoots Wednesday evening as Hollywood's blockbuster “Black Panther” premiered in Saudi Arabia's first movie theater. Though it was a private, invitation …
Saudi Arabia unveils first new cinema with 'Black Panther' screening
Cinema Ban Lifts as 'Black Panther' Is Screened for Saudi Audience
Saudi Arabia Launches First New Cinema, Public Showings Start Friday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!