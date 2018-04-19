 Saudi Arabia's First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn - TIME — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saudi Arabia’s First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn – TIME

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TIME

Saudi Arabia's First Movie Theater Since the 1980s Opens With Black Panther and Popcorn
TIME
(RIYADH, Saudi Arabia) — The lights dimmed and the crowd of men and women erupted into applause and hoots Wednesday evening as Hollywood's blockbuster “Black Panther” premiered in Saudi Arabia's first movie theater. Though it was a private, invitation
Saudi Arabia unveils first new cinema with 'Black Panther' screeningYahoo News
Cinema Ban Lifts as 'Black Panther' Is Screened for Saudi AudienceNew York Times
Saudi Arabia Launches First New Cinema, Public Showings Start FridayNDTV
wtvr.com –CBC.ca –USA TODAY –The Japan Times
all 309 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.