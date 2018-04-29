 Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to the board – Reuters

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business


DUBAI (Reuters) – State run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil company, said on Sunday it has appointed five new members to its board including a female executive, a milestone for Saudi Arabia and the oil industry where there are few women executives
