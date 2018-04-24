Saudi government closes down gym after a woman is filmed wearing lycra there while working out - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Saudi government closes down gym after a woman is filmed wearing lycra there while working out – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Saudi government closes down gym after a woman is filmed wearing lycra there while working out
Daily Mail
Saudi sports authorities have shut down a female fitness centre in Riyadh on Friday over a contentious promotional video that appeared to show a woman in figure-hugging workout attire. 'We are not going to tolerate this,' Saudi sports authority chief …
