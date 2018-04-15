 Saudi King Denounces 'Blatant Interference' By Iran In Arab Affairs - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saudi King Denounces ‘Blatant Interference’ By Iran In Arab Affairs – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Saudi King Denounces 'Blatant Interference' By Iran In Arab Affairs
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed Iran's “blatant interference” in regional affairs as Arab leaders met in the kingdom on Sunday for an annual summit. In his opening speech at the Arab League summit, Salman also criticised the US decision to move its
Saudi king announces $150 million for East JerusalemYahoo News

all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.