Saudi-Led Air Strikes Kill At Least 20 At Yemen Wedding — Nigeria Today

Saudi-Led Air Strikes Kill At Least 20 At Yemen Wedding

Air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in a village in northwestern Yemen late on Sunday, residents and medical sources said. The head of Al Jumhouri hospital in Hajjah said that by telephone that the hospital had received 40 bodies, most of them torn to pieces, and […]

