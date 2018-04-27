 Savage! Sonia Ogbonna slams troll who tried to talk her down — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Savage! Sonia Ogbonna slams troll who tried to talk her down

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Sonia Ogbonna put a rude follower in his or her place after the person sent her a dm asking why she likes showing off her body despite being married.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Sonia wasted no time in responding.

Read her response below;

person sent her message asking why she keeps exposing her body despite being married.

”Message is very simple: you are a QUEEN. And marriage is not an the ultimate life achievement nor validation of a woman’s worth ,nether is a curse. So keep looking like a QUEEN that you are forever & ever. Stay fly ,stop shows everywhere you go and love you some you and your life will become more fun,beautiful & fulfilled and yes, other women’s appearance wont get at you in a negative way no more. #SlaySistaA woman too is a human being and yes she too has only one life to live. Stop supporting oppression,it’s enough we gotta deal with period every month ?#SoniaOgbonna”.

Source – Misspetite

The post Savage! Sonia Ogbonna slams troll who tried to talk her down appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.