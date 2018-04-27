Savage! Sonia Ogbonna slams troll who tried to talk her down — Nigeria Today

Savage! Sonia Ogbonna slams troll who tried to talk her down

Sonia Ogbonna put a rude follower in his or her place after the person sent her a dm asking why she likes showing off her body despite being married.

Sonia wasted no time in responding.

Read her response below;

person sent her message asking why she keeps exposing her body despite being married.

”Message is very simple: you are a QUEEN. And marriage is not an the ultimate life achievement nor validation of a woman’s worth ,nether is a curse. So keep looking like a QUEEN that you are forever & ever. Stay fly ,stop shows everywhere you go and love you some you and your life will become more fun,beautiful & fulfilled and yes, other women’s appearance wont get at you in a negative way no more. #SlaySistaA woman too is a human being and yes she too has only one life to live. Stop supporting oppression,it’s enough we gotta deal with period every month ?#SoniaOgbonna”.

