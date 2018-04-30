 Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil – Reuters

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business

Savannah Petroleum considers sell-down in Niger before first oil
Reuters
… * First oil expected in 2021. * Savannah looking to buy more assets in Nigeria. LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) – West Africa-focused oil and gas group Savannah Petroleum is considering selling a minority stake in its Niger assets before first oil flows

