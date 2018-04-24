Saving the world from the plastic menace - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Saving the world from the plastic menace – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Saving the world from the plastic menace
Vanguard
THIS year's World Earth Day was celebrated on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Since April 22, 1970 when United States Senator, Gaylord Nelson, first rallied the support of millions of Americans to support efforts to promote conservation and protect the …
Earth Day 2018: The 10 most pressing environmental concerns facing the planet
Change behavior to protect our communities from pollution: Environmentalists sound off
International Mother Earth Day: Time to end plastic pollution
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!