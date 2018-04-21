 Savouring Emirates' Exceptional In-flight Services - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Savouring Emirates’ Exceptional In-flight Services – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Savouring Emirates' Exceptional In-flight Services
THISDAY Newspapers
Frequent travelers believe that the best way to judge an airline is from its Business Class experience. One airline that has taken this mantra to heart is Emirates, one of the top Gulf airlines. Cue into its inflight entertainment onboard the B777-200

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.