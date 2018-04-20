Say hi to Daisy, an Apple-made robot that recycles iPhones — Nigeria Today

Say hi to Daisy, an Apple-made robot that recycles iPhones

Apple has set itself recycling targets with its tech products, and to help meet them it’s employing the services of Daisy. Daisy is a robot that’s able to take apart 200 iPhones an hour, salvaging reusable parts and components.

