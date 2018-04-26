 SBI Backs Token Exchange Templum's $10 Million Funding Round — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SBI Backs Token Exchange Templum’s $10 Million Funding Round

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Japanese investment giant SBI Holdings has added an initial coin offering (ICO) platform startup to its cryptocurrency portfolio company.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.