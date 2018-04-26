Schalke Confirm Max Meyer Will Leave The Club This Summer — Nigeria Today

Schalke Confirm Max Meyer Will Leave The Club This Summer

German club Schalke 04 have confirmed that Max Meyer will “definitely leave” the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Max Meyer has been with the German outfit since the age of 14, making 145 Bundesliga appearances for the club and scoring 17 goals since breaking into the first team.

However, he has been unable to come to terms over a new deal in Gelsenkirchen, and sporting director Christian Heidel has now confirmed that he will leave on a free transfer this summer.

“Max Meyer will definitely leave Schalke this summer,” Heidel told reporters at a press conference.

“We’re dealing with the situation very professionally. It’s all been very amicable.”

The 22-year-old got his first call-up to the Germany squad in 2014 and has made four caps to date, scoring once.

The post Schalke Confirm Max Meyer Will Leave The Club This Summer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

